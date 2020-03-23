9 questions to ask to boost your remote workers’ productivity
Telecommuting has become a workplace reality as the coronavirus pandemic has forced all non-essential workers to work from home, disrupting our schedules, routines and mental and physical health.
As more technologies become available and workers adjust to this new normal, Brian Kost, senior director of the Workplace Possibilities program at The Standard, has identified nine questions for employers to consider to ensure the ergonomic needs of their remote employees don’t go unnoticed.