Tony Goebel, 33

Title: CEO and insurance advisor

Company: 5G Benefits, LLC



The most influential piece of literature I ever "read" was actually a fortune cookie that said "Forget the stock market, invest in family." I read this at a time where I was growing my company, I was trying to find my direction personally and professionally and was trying to do everything myself at the time. I literally read it about 100 times and decided right then to build my business around helping other people get what they want. I hired five people (numerous family members) over the next three months and then reinvested again to that next level as an insurance and benefits agency.



Books, videos, magazines, content, and even fortune cookies are out there to get people thinking. It's up to each individual to take that information and make it their own. Many of the books I have read over the years are 300 pages, but there is one line that sticks out and hits home and creates action. I guess all I needed was a one-line fortune cookie to find the direction I needed at the time, and it got me thinking about what I really want in life and who I want to be associated with to help get it.