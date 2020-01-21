2020 Rising Stars in Advising

Zain Hasan, 32

Title: Managing director

Company: Risk Strategies Company



What inspired you to become a benefits professional?

I graduated from college in pre-med at UGA cum laude. I intended to be a doctor, but I volunteered at a hospital and I had people come in who we couldn’t do anything for. That really put me in emotional distress, and I realized that I needed to be in a role where I could always make an impact on the people I serve, where I could be absolutely confident that, assuming I outwork and educate myself to a point that none of my competitors could provide a better solution, I would be able to have a positive impact on everyone I met. It came time to figure out what to do, and my brother was a commercial insurance broker at an MGA. He told me to go into health insurance, and I saw Cigna was coming to the career fair. That was the only company I spoke to, and I was fortunate to get hired.



What is your boldest prediction for the industry over the next decade?

I believe that the country will be operating on a technology-enabled, consumer-centric healthcare model where technology will transform every facet of what we do and our role will be to either evolve into supply-chain consultants for healthcare delivery or to find ourselves irrelevant. I think that health insurance brokers won’t exist; instead, it will be consultants and advisers, and very few, if any, employers will be fully insured. I would be surprised if in 10 years we don’t have several routes for any size employer to leverage the solutions that were previously available only to a Walmart or Amazon. I also think we will have a Dodd Frank-style legislative change and be held accountable to operate in frameworks similar to Health Rosetta.



What has been your biggest professional challenge and how did you overcome it?

Starting my own firm with no capital and no prior experience being a “broker,” it took me quite some time to be able to get employers to realize that a 27-year-old can and will bring more value than their broker of 20 years. In fact, my first 82 meetings were rejections. My 83rd was my first client. I overcame it with grit and perseverance. I wasn’t afraid of rejection because I knew that I could bring more value; and the more meetings I had, the closer I was getting to winning my first client. After winning my first client, my book grew incredibly fast over the next four years.