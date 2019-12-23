The 5 most popular jobs in HR — and how much they pay

Now may be as good a time as ever to get a job in HR.

Job growth in some positions in the human resources and benefits sector is projected to grow 10% over the next decade, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited in a new report from recruiting and staffing firm Randstad.

Why is HR growing so rapidly? Jodi Chavez, president of Randstad Professionals, Life Sciences and Tatum, says that in a tight labor market, employers need talented HR professionals more than ever to help them attract and retain the best employees.

“It’s no secret that companies in many industries are feeling a pinch around the talent shortage,” she says. “As companies look to solve this and bring on highly-qualified talent, they’re in need of top HR professionals, paired with technology, to make processes across the entire talent lifecycle easier and more efficient.”

Here are some of the most sought-after jobs in the industry and their compensation.