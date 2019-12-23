© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

The 5 most popular jobs in HR — and how much they pay

By Caroline Hroncich
Now may be as good a time as ever to get a job in HR.

Job growth in some positions in the human resources and benefits sector is projected to grow 10% over the next decade, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited in a new report from recruiting and staffing firm Randstad.

Why is HR growing so rapidly? Jodi Chavez, president of Randstad Professionals, Life Sciences and Tatum, says that in a tight labor market, employers need talented HR professionals more than ever to help them attract and retain the best employees.

“It’s no secret that companies in many industries are feeling a pinch around the talent shortage,” she says. “As companies look to solve this and bring on highly-qualified talent, they’re in need of top HR professionals, paired with technology, to make processes across the entire talent lifecycle easier and more efficient.”

Here are some of the most sought-after jobs in the industry and their compensation.

Compensation and benefits manager
Employment will grow 5% between 2016 and 2026 for compensation and benefit managers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Offering good benefit packages is even more important to employers as the job market heats up, which is why many are putting more emphasis on this role, Randstad says.

Benefits manager salary: $80,779 (entry level) — $128,926 (senior level)

Compensation manager salary: $87,464 (entry level) — $143,396 (senior level)
HR generalists
The role of HR generalists will grow 7% between 2016 and 2026, BLS reports. Digital skills in particular will become more valuable for this role and those that are proficient in that area will be in high demand, Randstad says.

Salary: $56,595 (entry level) — $83,720 (senior level)
HR managers and directors
BLS says HR managers and directors will grow 9% in coming years. As employment law continues to change, companies are in need of managers and directors who can stay on top of the latest regulations and policy changes.

HR manager salary: $83,061 (entry level) — $135,960 (senior level)

HR director salary: $109,187 (entry level) — $172,061 (senior level)
Learning and development director
This position is expected to grow the most (11%) in upcoming years. Ideal candidates for this position will have experience with new digital and mobile training platforms, Randstad says.

Salary: $134,546 (entry level) — $191,677 (senior level)
Recruiters
Recruiters are expected to be in high demand, Randstad says. As the hiring landscape gets more competitive, they will be needed to fill available positions before losing potential employees to competitors.

Salary: $48,980 (entry level) — $80,429 (senior level)

Caroline Hroncich
