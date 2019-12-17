Gig-economy lite

The gig-economy transition will come slower than originally predicted, and the 2020 focus will be on transforming employed workforces (not independent contractors) to adopt an internal gig model of work. Talent leaders will adopt development structures that focus more on gig/project assessment and will develop pathways that provide a line-of-sight to the next internal project. They’ll also work to understand how professional competencies and career capabilities are developing.