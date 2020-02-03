© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Benefits pros on the move: Brightway, OneDigital, Paychex, BrightBenefits

By Amanda Schiavo
Some benefits advisers have had a busy start to 2020 as they make some strategic career plans. This batch of moves includes advancements at Brightway, OneDigital, Paychex, and BrightBenefits.

Below we’ve highlighted these and a few other promotions and new hires in the industry.

Do you have a new hire or promotion you would like to share? Is a key executive stepping down after years of service? Contact amanda.schiavo@arizent.com and let us know.

Please provide a high-resolution headshot along with the new job details.

Follow us on twitter (@EBAadvisernews) and use the hashtag #OnTheMove.

Brightway names Miller new CEO
Brightway Insurance has appointed co-founder Michael Miller as president and CEO, replacing Talman Howard.

“We are excited about our future,” Miller said in a statement announcing the decision. “When my brother David and I co-founded Brightway in 2008, we had a dream of building a $10 million agency. Today I’m proud to say we’re one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the country at over $635 million in written premium. Our dream was to create a business opportunity with the lowest risk in achieving the highest possible return on investment. I am extremely proud of everyone at Brightway and our collective accomplishments.”
Zaffino appointed president of AIG
Peter Zaffino has stepped into the role of president of American International Group, where he will continue as the global chief operating officer of AIG and CEO of General Insurance. The announcement “recognizes the value that Peter has brought to AIG over the last couple of years,” AIG CEO Brian Duperreault said in a statement. “His strategic approach to our General Insurance business, particularly with respect to the foundational changes we have made in the areas of underwriting and reinsurance, has been critical to the significant turnaround taking hold in that business.”

Zaffino joined AIG as executive vice president and global chief operating officer in July 2017. He assumed the additional role of CEO of AIG’s General Insurance business in November 2017. He joined AIG after serving as CEO of Marsh for six years.
Marchant tapped for chief technology officer role
Perry Marchant has been appointed chief technology officer with PowerRivers, a software and data company that develops and markets consumer engagement technology for brands and retailers. Leveraging over 25 years of software development experience as his time as CTO of Sphera and VP of Engineering for Relativity, Marchant will oversee PowerReviews’ engineering, product operations and data teams, helping to define and create innovative solutions for customers.
Cahalan joins Paychex as new VP of insurance services
Don Cahalan has joined human resource, payroll, and benefits outsourcing services company Paychex as the new vice president of insurance services in both the Paychex Insurance Agency and the organization’s PEO. Cahalan brings over 30 years of insurance, employee benefits, and healthcare industry expertise. He joins Paychex from Advice2Pay, a benefit data processing and self-billing service organization that supports functions involved in employee benefits administration, where he served as president and CEO.
BrightBenefits rounds out executive team with three new hires
BrightBenefits, a recently established benefits company, has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Jennifer Hill, Brynn Ray and Jena Wendel. Hill joins BrightBenefits from Davis Vision by Versant Health, where she served as director of client management for national accounts. In her new role with BrightBenefits, Hill will serve as vice president of relationship management and design programs and develop partnerships that establish the company and meet clients’ needs.

Ray joins BrightBenefits as the vice president of marketing, where she will oversee the introduction of the brand to the marketplace and establish it as a trusted partner and provider of benefits that employees need and want for their families. Previously Ray served as the marketing and communications director for the Alamo and before that she was the marketing director of Versant Health.

Wendel will join as vice president of underwriting where she will analyze and design pricing models for profitability and stability for all BrightBenefits product offerings, namely dental and vision insurance. Previously, Wendel served as director of underwriting for Davis Vision by Versant Health.
Carew and Richards to serve in dual VP role with OneDigital
The company appointed both John Carew and Robert Richards as vice president of corporate development to support OneDigital’s growing acquisitions division.

Carew was a founding partner of Ovation Benefits, which was eventually acquired by OneDigital in 2013. Most recently, he served as director of sales Springbuk, a claims analytics and health intelligence provider, and president of Karelia Health, a worksite wellness provider.

Richards brings over 15 years of operations, financial, sales and mergers and acquisitions consulting experience to OneDigital, most recently serving as a consultant at MarshBerry, a specialized management-consulting firm.
Mercer names Lehman as U.S. health leader
Edward Lehman has joined Mercer as U.S. health leader, a role in which he will lead the U.S. health team in helping clients improve well-being for their employees. He will also join Mercer’s global health leadership team. He replaces Sharon Cunninghis, who announced she will retire after 32 years with Mercer at the end of February. Lehman is joining Mercer from Magellan Health where he served most recently as health plan segment leader.
Zino appointed as Transamerica head of U.S. retirement sales
Darren Zino has been appointed vice president and managing director for U.S. retirement sales at Transamerica. Zino will seek to drive Transamerica’s market share growth for workplace retirement plans, executing the company’s retirement distribution strategy, and continuing to expand Transamerica’s teams of retirement experts. Zino has been a leader on Transamerica's distribution teams for nearly a decade and has over 20 years of experience in financial services. Zino previously served as national sales director for mid-market retirement with the organization.
Hoag-Winkler returns to IMA Financial Group as executive VP
After a six-year absence Laurie Hoag-Winkler is returning to IMA Financial Group as executive vice president and national practice leader for IMA’s employee benefits practice. Hoag-Winkler will partner with executive vice president and national client experience leader Kristi Gjellum, who has been with IMA for more than 15 years. Hoag-Winkler and Gjellum will work to build on IMA’s service formula to listen to their clients, build a strategy that meets their clients where they are, execute, and measure results. That means financial return, employee satisfaction, and an overall successful experience for IMA clients.
Kelsay to succeed Marcotte as Business Group on Health CEO
Current Business Group on Health CEO Brian Marcotte will retire on May 1, 2020 and be replaced by NBGH Chief Strategy Officer Ellen Kelsay. She joined NBGH in 2017 as CSO and has helped to shape the strategy and overall impact of the organization by leading a number of strategic initiatives, enhancing organizational and team capability and positioning the organization to proactively address emerging member needs in the coming years. Previously, Kelsay was a senior partner at Mercer where she held several leadership roles during her 20-year tenure and was responsible for leading the successful delivery of strategic consulting services to employers on the East Coast and in Canada.

Amanda Schiavo
