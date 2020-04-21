© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Benefits pros on the move: HealthJoy, Sterling Administration, and HealthSavings

By Amanda Schiavo
One the Move oct 2019

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic benefits advisers had a busy start to the year, making strategic career moves within the space. Some of the most recent moves include changes at HealthJoy, Sterling Administration, and HealthSavings.

Below we’ve highlighted these and a few other promotions and new hires in the industry.

Neehar Garg has joined the HealthJoy team as vice president of product, bringing experience leading the development of innovative tech products, from self-driving vehicles and machine-readable mapping software. His expertise in leading innovative product development teams comes to HealthJoy at a critical moment in the company’s growth and operations. At HealthJoy, he will lead efforts to improve the HealthJoy product and processes to deliver technically groundbreaking healthcare and employee benefit experiences.

“We believe Garg’s experience developing high-tech solutions to problems across industries will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Justin Holland, CEO and co-founder of HealthJoy. “His deep knowledge of managing product development for fast-growing, highly technical and complex companies will be instrumental for us as we continue to expand our offering to continue our mission of helping people access affordable, high-quality healthcare.”
Jeff Strong has taken over as vice president of sales at Sterling Administration, where he is leading the sales teams and drives strategy that ensures customers are educated about benefits product options that fit their unique needs.

“Jeff demonstrates a passion for customer service and is a proven leader within our organization,” said Cora Tellez, CEO of Sterling Administration. “Over the years, he has built strong relationships with our customers, fully understands the fundamentals of our product offerings and the changing landscape of health care benefits and administration.
HealthSavings Administrators appoints Trumbower as senior vice president of sales
Britt Trumbower became senior vice president of sales at HealthSavings Administration in February. His appointment comes as the company continues to expand its customer base, having reached more than $900 million in assets under management. Trumbower brings decades of experience to the role. He will help lead HealthSavings to increase HSA traction and help people save tax-free for the future.

“Britt Trumbower will fuel growth momentum at HealthSavings through his intrinsic knowledge of the overall benefits landscape and his tenacity for cultivating sales territories, leading sales teams and delivering effective educational tools will help cement our market leadership for years to come,” says E. Craig Keohan, chief revenue officer at HealthSavings.
Vālenz names new CEO and COO
Vālenz, a medical cost reduction and claims flow management organization, appointed a new CEO and CFO in February. Rob Gelb, who joined the organization in 2018 as chief revenue officer, was named chief executive officer, succeeding Josh Carder who assumed a new position as chairman of the board.

“Rob is a highly esteemed leader with a proven record of strategic and tactical success in creating and expanding healthy companies, and I am thrilled that he is now taking the reins as CEO of Valenz,” Carder said.

Vālenz has also appointed Amy Gasbarro as CFO, her experience spans two decades at companies focused on population health and cost management solutions for self-funded employers.
Emily Meyer
Cohen & Buckmann expands employee benefits, ERISA and executive compensation practices
Cohen & Buckmann, an executive compensation and employee benefits boutique law firm, has grown its practice with the addition of Emily Meyer as counsel. Meyer has 12 years of experience working at law firms advising employers of all sizes on complex matters related to the design and administration of employee benefit plans.

She guides her clients through the compensation and benefits issues that arise in the context of mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions and the fiduciary and prohibited transaction issues related to ERISA plan asset investments. Her practice also includes negotiating employment agreements and executive compensation packages on behalf of employers and executives.
Altair names Saravia as chief people officer
Gilma Saravia joined the global technology company as its chief people officer, bringing decades of experience in leading large-scale, global teams in organizational effectiveness, talent acquisition and development, and HR transformation at major companies.

“Gilma’s people-first approach to organizational effectiveness and global mindset will be an asset as we continue to scale and develop our teams in order to achieve our growth targets, while maintaining our exceptional culture,” said James Scapa, Altair founder and chief executive officer. “People are our most important asset and we are excited to bring Gilma on board to focus on creating and executing a winning HR strategy.”
Service Insurance Holdings makes leadership changes to support long-term goals
Service Insurance Holdings announced three leadership changes to help support the company’s long-term strategic goals. Brad Davis has been appointed President and will continue to serve as CFO. Jacob Clymer will succeed Steve Collier as Chief Operating Officer, and Steve has been named Executive Advisor in anticipation of his July 1 retirement.

“I am pleased to recognize the outstanding contributions Brad, Jacob and Steve have made,” said Kelly Gray, CEO and owner of Service Insurance Holdings. “These changes ensure the successful continued growth of our business while maintaining our core values and service commitments.”
Collins
Brightway Insurance announces Collins as enterprise owner
Brightway Insurance Franchise Owner, Ryan Collins, has expanded his business enterprise with a second Brightway location. Collins is the new owner of the Brightway Insurance store in Chatham, which is his first location in New Jersey. Collins opened his first Brightway store in Sunrise, Florida, in 2018.

“Ryan Collins is a great business partner, and we’re thrilled to see him grow his business,” said Brightway CEO and co-founder Michael Miller.

Amanda Schiavo
