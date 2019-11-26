10 benefits trends to be thankful for this year

By Alyssa Place and Caroline Hroncich

Employees and benefit managers alike are giving thanks for a number of benefits this holiday season — everything from newer benefits like student loan repayment and breast milk shipping, to HSAs and paid parental leave.

Employees are looking for more comprehensive benefits that will improve not just their work life but their overall well-being outside of the office. Companies are responding by expanding their benefits options across the board, increasing productivity, retaining top talent and lowering an employer’s bottom line.

The editors of Employee Benefit News took a look at some of the benefits employers are boosting and selected 10 that employees are grateful for this year.