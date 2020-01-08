Experts predict 2020’s most in-demand benefits

With 2020 fast approaching, benefits professionals are taking stock of breakthrough trends of this year, even as they think about what employers will most want to offer their employees in the next.

“Looking back on 2019 it was definitely a year of innovation in benefits,” says Kate Torgersen, founder of Milk Stork, a breast milk shipping company. “It’s things I’ve never even thought of that’s being offered as a benefit.”

Innovations like helping employees make a dent in their student loan debt , improve their mental wellness and help with their family care needs have all been added by employers this year. Companies are using their own tech, or are partnering with outside entities, to deliver these new in-demand benefit programs to their employees.

Employee Benefits News asked several experts to predict the hottest benefits for 2020. Scroll through to see their answers.