Glassdoor 2020’s Best Places to Work prioritizes work-life balance

By Kayla Webster
Glassdoor announced their full list of which 100 employers made the cut for “Best Places to Work.”

Based on feedback and ratings from current employees, work-life balance and a dynamic and fun work culture were the leading reasons companies were given high rankings.

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. The bottom 25 can be found here. Scroll through as we continue to count down the list and check back throughout the week to see who grabbed the top spot.

75: Noom
Company Rating: 4.3
“Noom is truly unique! I've been in the workforce for 35 years and this company truly cares about their employees & offers so much support and honesty.” — Noom Virtual Health Coach (Phoenix, AZ)
74: Liberty National
Company Rating: 4.3
“I love the training and advancement opportunities. But my favorite is the recognition during agency meetings.” — Liberty National Supervising Agent (Naperville, IL)
73: Allegiant Travel
Company Rating: 4.3
“It’s like having a 9 to 5 job, but not 9 to 5 hours. Love being home every night, very flexible schedule.” — Allegiant Travel Flight Attendant (Punta Gorda, FL)
72: Massachusetts General Hospital
Company Rating: 4.3
“The staff is very attentive to your needs and wants to make sure you understand your roles and how to fulfill them before sending you out on your own.” — Massachusetts General Hospital Patient Care Coordinator (Boston, MA)
71: Johnson & Johnson
Company Rating: 4.3
“Many personal development opportunities, great benefits, pension, flexible hours, and great work/life balance.” — Johnson & Johnson Operations Supervisor (New Brunswick, NJ)
70: Intuit
Company Rating: 4.3
“The culture is laid back, the cafe has amazing food, and you have the opportunity to make really good money helping small businesses achieve success!” — Intuit Senior Business Consultant (Fredericksburg, VA)
69: Slack
Company Rating: 4.3
“The leadership gets a lot of things right, the benefits are amazing, and work life balance is much better than a lot of other places I've been.” — Slack Senior Software Engineer (Denver, CO)
68: Schneider Electric
Company Rating: 4.3
“Schneiders culture is great. Like many companies, they offer healthcare and other perks. But their culture is what makes a difference.” — Schneider Electric Marketing Manager (Clearwater, FL)
67: Dell Technologies
Company Rating: 4.3
“Diverse and inclusive workplaces with management that values and responds to the feedback of their employees.” — Dell Technologies Program Manager (Draper, UT)
66: Power Design
Company Rating: 4.3
“Innovative, fun, rewarding, and most of all a fulfilling company to work for.” — Power Design Low Voltage Project Manager (Saint Petersburg, FL)
65: Paycom
Company Rating: 4.3
“There is plenty of room to grow in the company, and Paycom is always thinking of better ways to serve their employees.” — Paycom Tax Credit Team Lead (Oklahoma City, OK)
64: Nextiva
Company Rating: 4.3
“Infectious company culture where you feel valued and appreciated for your work (and that starts at the top).” — Nextiva Director (Scottsdale, AZ)
63: T-Mobile
Company Rating: 4.3
“The benefits are hard to compete with, they're simply amazing! Pay is competitive, and bonus opportunities EVERY MONTH!” — T-Mobile Customer Service Representative (Meridian, ID)
62: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Company Rating: 4.3
“St. Jude ensures its employees are happy by providing us with appropriate time-off, great insurance, and planning fun events for us throughout the year.” — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Physical Therapist (Memphis, TN)
61: Irvine Company
Company Rating: 4.3
“Irvine Company is a fantastic company to work for with great people, benefits, team work, and upward mobility.” — Irvine Company Assistant Manager (Irvine, CA)
60: Milwaukee Tool
Company Rating: 4.3
“From company milestone parties to appreciation lunches, your hard work gets rewarded at Milwaukee Tool.” — Milwaukee Tool Senior Financial Analyst (Brookfield, WI)
59: Rose International
Company Rating: 4.3
“If you're seeking a place for growth coupled with a fun and innovative work culture, this is the place for you!” — Rose International Client Engagement Manager (Minneapolis, MN)
58: John Deere
Company Rating: 4.3
“The company is very family-oriented so that leads to flexible working hours and opportunities to volunteer and engage outside of work.” — John Deere Product Design EDP (Moline, IL)
57: JDA Software
Company Rating: 4.3
“Free covered garage parking, fitness center, game room, perks at work and best of all flex time off.” — JDA Software Collections Specialist (Scottsdale, AZ)
56: Slalom
Company Rating: 4.3
“They provide classes on a regular basis to expand your soft skills and are open to ideas on how to provide skill-based learning to employees.” — Slalom Consultant (Scottsdale, AZ)
55: Costco Wholesale
Company Rating: 4.3
“Generous vacation and personal/sick time off, two bonuses per year, great health benefits, and good pay for the industry.” — Costco Wholesale Supervisor (San Diego, CA)
54: Forrester
Company Rating: 4.3
“There is room to grow upwards and across the organization, and opportunities to try new things. Leadership is strong, transparent, driven, and caring.” — Forrester Consultant (San Francisco, CA)
53: Yardi Systems
Company Rating: 4.3
“This company truly cares about their employees, everything from great benefits and perks to encouraging a wonderful work/life/fun balance.” — Yardi Systems Technical Account Manager (Dallas, TX)
53: Crowe
Company Rating: 4.3
“They have a fantastic culture, work/life balance, and an open-door policy with upper management.” — Crowe Associate (Chicago, IL)
51: CDW
Company Rating: 4.3
“Working with CDW has provided many opportunities to expand my knowledge and skill set while working with phenomenal coworkers.”— CDW Deputy Program Manager (Chicago, IL)

Kayla Webster
