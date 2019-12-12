Glassdoor announces 2020’s Best Places to Work

The results are in: Glassdoor announced which 100 employers made the cut for “Best Places to Work.”

The job search and recruiting site compiled the list using reviews and ratings from current employees. Among those reviews, Glassdoor executives noticed a trend: employees are prioritizing their work environment and corporate culture.

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace,” says Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming CEO. “Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. In turn, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020.”

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. Scroll through to find out which employers made the bottom 25, and what their workforce has to say about their culture. Check back on next week as we share the full results and reveal the top company on Glassdoor's list.