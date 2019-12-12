© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

Glassdoor announces 2020’s Best Places to Work

By Kayla Webster
The results are in: Glassdoor announced which 100 employers made the cut for “Best Places to Work.”

The job search and recruiting site compiled the list using reviews and ratings from current employees. Among those reviews, Glassdoor executives noticed a trend: employees are prioritizing their work environment and corporate culture.

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace,” says Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming CEO. “Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. In turn, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020.”

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. Scroll through to find out which employers made the bottom 25, and what their workforce has to say about their culture. Check back on next week as we share the full results and reveal the top company on Glassdoor's list.

100: Intel Corporation
Company Rating: 4.3
“Great coworkers, great leaders, amazing benefits. BEST SCHEDULE. Probably the best job I've had so far. Can’t wait to learn more and grow.” — Intel Corporation Manufacturing Technician (Rio Rancho, NM)
99: Northside Hospital
Company Rating: 4.3
“Northside is not just a workplace, it’s a community. As a bonus employees are paid competitive wages and offered excellent benefits.” — Northside Hospital EVS (Forsyth, GA)
98: AXA Advisors
Company Rating: 4.3
“The flexibility in controlling your own schedule and choosing the work / life balance that fits your personal situation is unparalleled.” — AXA Advisors CFP (Raleigh, NC)
97: Acuity Insurance
Company Rating: 4.3
“I truly feel valued as an employee. They treat us very well mainly through our benefits and random free lunches, events, parties, entertainment at work throughout the year.” — Acuity Commercial Underwriter (Sheboygan, WI)
96: Epic
Company Rating: 4.3
“Epic cares. You see it everywhere you go and in everything you do. I feel like I have a say in any decision that affects me.” — Epic Software Developer (Madison, WI)
95: Chick-fil-A
Company Rating: 4.3
“Endless opportunities at the restaurant and eventually with corporate. Great culture and environment.” — Chick-fil-A Team Leader (Fairfax, VA)
94: PwC
Company Rating: 4.3
“Diversity, inclusion, wellbeing, sabbatical, leave, and sick policy are strong incentives to stay!” — PwC Tax Senior Associate (Birmingham, AL)
93: Edward Jones
Company Rating: 4.3
“This job allows you the flexibility of controlling your day, choosing who you work with, and truly making a difference in people's lives including your own.” — Edward Jones Financial Advisor (Mebane, NC)
92: Hilton
Company Rating: 4.3
“Great, unique culture! Hilton takes care of its employees as much as they care for their guests.” — Hilton Banquets Administrative Coordinator (Austin, TX)
91: NYU Langone Health
Company Rating: 4.3
“Committed to action - not words - on diversity, inclusion, internal career development and promotion, excellence, and respect for work-life balance.” — NYU Langone Health Department Administrator (New York, NY)
90: Extra Space Storage
Company Rating: 4.3
“Good pay, excellent support, really good work-life balance, excellent opportunities for growth within the company. And everyone is like family here.” — Extra Space Storage Store Manager (Chicago, IL)
89: SkyWest Airlines
Company Rating: 4.3
“The organization works to foster an atmosphere of integrity, comradery, and excellence among coworkers through valuing its employees.” — SkyWest Airlines Airline Pilot (Denver, CO)
88: Fidelity Investments
Company Rating: 4.3
“Benefits are amazing, staff so friendly and the company cares about its employees.” — Fidelity Investments Customer Relationship Advocate (Westlake, TX)
Stryker
Company Rating: 4.3
“Generous benefits and 401k contributions, lots of employee appreciation events, lots of networking opportunities, pay is good, culture initiatives are strongly encouraged.” — Stryker Scientist (Kalamazoo, MI)
86: Smile Brands
Company Rating: 4.3
“Mostly everyone embodies the ‘Smiles for Everyone’ culture. It is overwhelmingly a very pleasant and positive place to work.” — Smile Brands Director (Irvine, CA)
85: CR England
Company Rating: 4.3
“The administration are helpful and genuinely want the employees to succeed. Professional hands on training in an excellent training facility.” — CR England Driver (Salt Lake City, UT)
84: Apple
Company Rating: 4.3
“There is growth available in every position and go-getters will find themselves flush with opportunity. If you have the drive to succeed, you will.” — Apple Software QA Manager (Cupertino, CA)
83: Accenture
Company Rating: 4.3
“Accenture has a great abundance of learning opportunities and a wide variety of areas to specialize in. Additionally, it's a wonderful work culture.” — Accenture Management Consulting Analyst (Minneapolis, MN)
82: Trilogy Health Services
Company Rating: 4.3
“Trilogy is a first class company. The upbeat work environment and outstanding benefits are second to none!” — Trilogy Health Services Environmental Services Associate (Maumee, OH)
81: Gensler
Company Rating: 4.3
“The culture is a vibrant one, with a work hard play hard mentality. There is no other place I would rather be! Four years and counting.” — Gensler Interior Designer (Atlanta, GA)
80: eXp Realty
Company Rating: 4.3
“Technology, collaboration, fun, exciting, financially superior to others, and great support!” — eXp Realty Realtor (Fremont, NH)
79: Pella
Company Rating: 4.3
“Unmatched employee centric culture, where you're valued and your voice has a meaning.” — Pella Management (Pella, IA)
78: E*TRADE Financial
Company Rating: 4.3
“Good work life balance and friendly work environment. Free Wednesday lunches and other facilities.” — E*TRADE Financial Senior Staff Engineer (Menlo Park, CA)
77: Cisco Systems
Company Rating: 4.3
“Cisco invests a ton in you, they have tons of study resources, months of training, great benefits, holidays off, 20 days PTO per year, and 5 Volunteer days off.” — Cisco Systems Associate Systems Engineer (Research Triangle Park, NC)
76: UST Global
Company Rating: 4.3
“Good work culture, UST Global provides a decent pay, good leave benefits, good health insurance, 401 contribution.” — UST Global Project Manager (Thousand Oaks, CA)

