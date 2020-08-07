How three major companies are getting their employees back to the office

Even as employers like Amazon and Google choose to extend remote work into 2021, workplaces in the healthcare, insurance and manufacturing industries where work can often be done more effectively in the office are grappling with how to bring employees back.

Just 25-30% of the U.S. workforce is expected to be working remotely full-time through the end of 2021, according to Global Workplace Analytics estimates. For employees who must return to the workplace, it’s critical that employers strike a balance between safety and productivity, says Jeff Sheckley, assistant vice president of global business resiliency at Unum.

“As soon as the pandemic began, we established three key objectives around our response, and the top priority was the safety and well being for our employees,” Sheckley says. “We also looked at continuity with providing service and serving our customers, and ensuring that it was a consistent experience globally for both our employees and customers.”

Employers including Norton Healthcare, Unum, and Wausau Window and Wall Systems shared their strategies and tips at DMEC’s 2020 virtual annual conference.