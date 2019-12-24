The 14 most common remote jobs (and what they pay)

As unemployment remains low and the fight for talent remains fierce, job seekers are in an excellent position to find a job that helps them achieve a better work-life balance.

That’s why a growing number of employers are offering flexible work arrangements.

According to a new survey from FlexJobs — an online jobs site for telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time and freelance jobs — 97% of employees say a job with flexibility would have a positive impact on their overall quality of life. More than a quarter (28%) even say they would take a pay cut in exchange for the option to telecommute.

FlexJobs has identified 14 of the most common remote job titles within its database, filtering positions that have “any level of remote” alongside their respective annual pay data from PayScale. The positions are listed in alphabetical order.