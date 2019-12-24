© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

The 14 most common remote jobs (and what they pay)

By Nick Otto
As unemployment remains low and the fight for talent remains fierce, job seekers are in an excellent position to find a job that helps them achieve a better work-life balance.

That’s why a growing number of employers are offering flexible work arrangements.

According to a new survey from FlexJobs — an online jobs site for telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time and freelance jobs — 97% of employees say a job with flexibility would have a positive impact on their overall quality of life. More than a quarter (28%) even say they would take a pay cut in exchange for the option to telecommute.

FlexJobs has identified 14 of the most common remote job titles within its database, filtering positions that have “any level of remote” alongside their respective annual pay data from PayScale. The positions are listed in alphabetical order.

Account manager
Average pay: $52,263 per year

Account managers can be found at a variety of companies. Their tasks typically involve managing client accounts and relationships. Account managers may ensure client deliverables are met by running status meetings or giving presentations. Some account manager roles may involve sales and travel.
Accountant
Average pay: $50,357 per year

Accountants handle a multitude of financial-related tasks such as invoices, billing, taxes and payments. Remote accountants can typically work from home, easily utilizing general accounting or company-specific software.
Bookkeeper
Average pay: $41,113 per year

Bookkeepers typically prepare financial reports, allocate and verify accounts, reconcile accounts and perform audits. Bookkeepers often are needed to work from home and usually require previous accounting experience.
Business development manager
Average pay: $71,017 per year

Business development managers typically work to gain new clients and business via phone, emails, in-person meetings and video calls. Most remote business development managers need to have sales experience, and some positions may require specific knowledge of an industry.
Client services director
Average pay: $87,575 per year

Client services director positions involve handling client relationships. Duties typically include making sales pitches, developing client relationships and identifying client needs. While there are many remote work offerings, many client services director jobs require travel.
Customer service representative
Average pay: $36,839 per year

Remote customer service representatives assist customers via email, phone, chat or social media. Customer service reps typically find themselves answering product questions, helping resolve problems and potentially selling services to customers.
4. Software Development Manager
Developer
Average pay: $69,687 per year

Software developers can come with a variety of titles, such as front-end developer, back-end developer, iOS developer and JavaScript developer. Typical duties include programming, developing, and architecting software, websites, apps or products.
Medical coder
Average pay: $40,590 per year

Medical coders assign and validate appropriate procedural and diagnostic codes in a medical setting. Specific certifications are often required, such as RHIA, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, CPC or CPC-H.
Nurse
Average pay: $63,245 per year

Remote nurses provide support via phone or video conferencing to answer patient questions. Some travel to patients’ homes to provide care. Remote nurses need to be excellent communicators and able to coordinate with doctors and other medical professionals in a virtual capacity.

See also: Here’s how to make telemedicine work
Online tutor
Average pay: $34,974 per year

Remote tutors are needed for all grade levels, including college. Tutoring can be conducted via phone, email or video chat. A bachelor’s degree or expertise in the subject being tutored is typically required.
Speech language pathologist
Average pay: $59,669 per year

Speech language pathologists provide speech therapy services by conducting evaluations, creating treatment plans and writing progress reports. Remote speech pathologists are most often hired by medical or educational companies, and utilize online software and video conferencing to perform tasks from home.
Teacher
Average pay: $45,798 per year

Remote teachers utilize online platforms to teach students via video or voice. Much like in-person teachers, virtual teachers may grade student work, hold conferences with parents and provide one-on-one student assistance.
Virtual assistant
Average pay: $34,587 per year

Virtual assistants provide administrative support to individuals, teams or companies. Tasks include handling correspondence, answering phones, booking travel and helping customers or clients.
Writer
Average pay: $48,629 per year

A quintessential work-from-home job, writers can find jobs writing on a wide variety of topics and for a wide variety of companies. Those wanting freelance or part-time options can find a plethora, while full-time employee positions exist as well.

Nick Otto
