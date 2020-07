Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent and Lead

Brené Brown

Workers reported a 64% increase in feelings of depression since February, according to a May mental health index developed by Total Brain that is being shared to employers by the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions and One Mind at Work. The coronavirus is impacting workers' mental state, and “Daring Greatly” may help employees understand why. In this #1 New York Times bestseller, author Brené Brown outlines how shame and fear creep into our lives, our families and our workplaces and hurt relationships and success we might otherwise be proud of. Brown has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy, but “Daring Greatly” deals specifically with individual courage and how it can transform every part of our lives.