These 10 jobs are surging in demand during coronavirus

While nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate and the number of unemployed are up by 7.6 percentage points and 12 million, respectively, since February.

While millions of Americans remain unemployed, there are some jobs that are actually surging in demand amid the COVID-19 crisis, including new roles that didn’t exist before.

According to job search and review platform Glassdoor, the crisis has created new essential roles that are growing in demand as offices and schools consider reopening. Recent Glassdoor research shows nearly 600 open jobs seeking a temperature checker and 116 job openings calling for a contact tracer, or someone who can trace those who a COVID-19 patient has come in contact with and reach out to them.

“Job seekers today face the worst U.S. labor market in a generation. However, with millions of jobs still open across the country, job seekers can broaden their horizons on the types of roles they consider applying for and consider if these jobs surging in demand fit their skill sets,” Amanda Stansell, a Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, said in a statement. “As the pandemic continues to impact the way we work, we’ll likely continue to see further creation of new jobs.”

Scroll through to see the top 10 jobs Glassdoor research shows as surging during the pandemic.