Our Top Women in Benefit Advising for 2020 are an exceptional group of women who have worked tirelessly to carve out their own space in the advising field. From starting their own firms, to mentoring other women in the field, to balancing the demands of both work and family life, these professionals shared both the challenges and successes of being a female adviser.

“I believe it is my challenge to spend time and effort to ensure women behind me are held to the same standards as their male colleagues,” says Danielle Capilla, the director of compliance for employee benefits at Alera Group.

Adviser Aida Swanson says she never views being female in the adviser space as a detriment, despite the fact that the field is male-dominated and she was often expected to start in administrative roles. When she didn’t see the job she wanted, she made it for herself, starting her own firm, Swanson Benefits Insurance Solution, in 2018.

“If someone says no to me, if I'm not invited, if I'm not welcome, my first thought is never, ‘Oh, it's because I'm Hispanic. Oh, it's because I'm a woman,’” she says. “My first thought is, ‘There's something that I need to be doing better. There's something that I need to work on.’”

See this year's winners, chosen by EBA's editors and listed in alphabetical order.