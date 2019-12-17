© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

Which employers are the best of the best?

By Kayla Webster
Of its 100 honorees, Glassdoor announced which employer stood above the rest.

Here’s a hint: the employer coming in first place on Glassdoor’s list of 100 “Best Places to Work” has been on the list five times prior. Of the 2020 recipients, 31 employers are first-time honorees. But they’re all on the list because their employees believe these companies have gone out of their way to create a dynamic culture.

“People care deeply about where they work, and a growing body of research shows companies with outstanding cultures not only have a clear competitive advantage to attract talent, but they also often lead their peers in terms of financial performance,” says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist. “Today’s leaders should not ignore the data showing that employee culture is one of the smartest long-term investments companies can make.”

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. Scroll through to find out which employers made the top 25, and what their workforce has to say about their culture. The rest of the list can be found here.

25: Camden Property Trust
Company Rating: 4.4
“They’re willing to listen to new ideas and encourage creativity. Camden wants us to do the job right and gives plenty of support to do so!” — Camden Property Trust Maintenance Supervisor (Huntersville, NC)
24: McKinsey & Company
Company Rating: 4.4
“The people who work here are smart, motivated, and passionate about the work they do. Coaching is a strong part of the culture.” — McKinsey & Company Associate (Boston, MA)
23: Facebook
Company Rating: 4.4
“No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds.” — Facebook Global Brand Partnerships (San Francisco, CA)
22: lululemon
Company Rating: 4.4
“Company believes in and is true to its core values. The company invests in its people and leadership/personal development opportunities.” — lululemon Assistant Store Manager (Los Angeles, CA)
21: Microsoft
Company Rating: 4.4
“I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude.” — Microsoft Inside Sales (Fargo, ND)
20: NVIDIA
Company Rating: 4.4
“Amazing culture, great work-life-balance and a strong drive to succeed in every area makes NVIDIA one of the best places I've ever worked.” — NVIDIA Senior Systems Software Engineer (Santa Clara, CA)
19: MD Anderson Cancer Center
Company Rating: 4.5
“The managers really care about your well being and everyone has a pretty positive attitude and outlook regarding the work environment.” — MD Anderson Cancer Center Pharmacist (Houston, TX)
18: Power Home Remodeling
Company Rating: 4.5
“The management will go above and beyond to equip you with what you need to succeed right out the gates.” — Power Home Remodeling Sales (Dallas, TX)
17: H E B
Company Rating: 4.5
“Flexible working hours. Good learning growth. Perfect work-life balance activities. Good compensation and benefits.” — H E B Systems Analyst (San Antonio, TX)
16: MathWorks
Company Rating: 4.5
“They care about training and ensure that everyone is treated well with amazing little benefits from fruit in the morning to free Wednesday breakfast.” — MathWorks Social Media Manager (Natick, MA)
15: CoverMyMeds
Company Rating: 4.5
“Great place to work! CMM has created a culture that allows people to add value and grow as individuals, while still benefiting the organization.” — CoverMyMeds Analyst (Columbus, OH)
14: Trader Joe's
Company Rating: 4.5
“Pays well, great management, fun environment, more flexible schedule than other retailers, snacking all day every day, and you are encouraged to be yourself.” — Trader Joe's Crew Member (New Brunswick, NJ)
13: Boston Consulting Group
Company Rating: 4.5
“Fantastic collaborative working environment. Vast resources available to grow and develop professionally, while delivering high quality value to our clients.” — Boston Consulting Group Principal (New York, NY)
12: LinkedIn
Company Rating: 4.5
“Super invested in employee development, great work/life balance, great benefits for working mothers and maternity/paternity leave.” — LinkedIn Workplace Manager (New York, NY)
11: Google
Company Rating: 4.5
“Work/life balance, benefits, compensation, autonomy and the quality of your co-workers are unmatched.” — Google Program Manager (Mountain View, CA)
10: Southwest Airlines
Company Rating: 4.5
“Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous co-hearts who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy!” — Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant (Oakland, CA)
9: VIPKid
Company Rating: 4.5
“I've worked for VipKid for 2 years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule.” — VIPKid Teacher (Dallas, TX)
8: Ultimate Software
Company Rating: 4.5
“The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate.” — Ultimate Software Social Media Business Analyst (Weston, FL)
7: Intuitive Surgical
Company Rating: 4.5
“In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days.” — Intuitive Surgical Senior Human Factors Engineer (Sunnyvale, CA)
6: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Company Rating: 4.5
“They work with your schedule with their Alternative Work Schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment.” — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Graphic Designer (Livermore, CA)
5: Sammons Financial Group
Company Rating: 4.5
“Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible.” — Sammons Financial Group Internal Wholesaler (Sioux Falls, SD)
4: In-N-Out Burger
Company Rating: 4.6
“Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder.” — In-N-Out Burger Store Associate (Orange, CA)
3: DocuSign
Company Rating: 4.6
“They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management.” — DocuSign Sales (Seattle, WA)
2: Bain & Company
Company Rating: 4.6
“The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique.” — Bain & Company Partner (Palo Alto, CA)
1: HubSpot
Company Rating: 4.6
“HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work.” — HubSpot Renewals Account Manager (Cambridge, MA)

