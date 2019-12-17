Which employers are the best of the best?

Of its 100 honorees, Glassdoor announced which employer stood above the rest.

Here’s a hint: the employer coming in first place on Glassdoor’s list of 100 “Best Places to Work” has been on the list five times prior. Of the 2020 recipients, 31 employers are first-time honorees. But they’re all on the list because their employees believe these companies have gone out of their way to create a dynamic culture.

“People care deeply about where they work, and a growing body of research shows companies with outstanding cultures not only have a clear competitive advantage to attract talent, but they also often lead their peers in terms of financial performance,” says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist. “Today’s leaders should not ignore the data showing that employee culture is one of the smartest long-term investments companies can make.”

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. Scroll through to find out which employers made the top 25, and what their workforce has to say about their culture. The rest of the list can be found here.