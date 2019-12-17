Call for nominations: Rising Stars for 2020

Nominations for the 2020 class of Rising Stars in Advising are now open, as the Employee Benefit Adviser editorial team seeks out the next generation of top benefits advisers and consultants.

Employee Benefit Adviser’s annual Rising Stars in Advising list has been showcasing young talent making a difference in the benefit industry over the last decade. Nominate your Rising Star today for possible inclusion in EBA's upcoming magazine issue.

The deadline to submit is Wednesday, Jan. 8. Please submit the following criteria via this online form here . Please include:



Name, title and company

Age and years in industry (list companies and time with each if more than one.)

Awards received in industry

Book of business

Association memberships and positions held within those organizations (if any).

5-7 sentence description of why you, or the person you are nominating, is deserving of inclusion in EBA’s Rising Stars in the benefits business.

Learn about our 2019 Rising Stars

Learn about our 2018 Rising Stars

NOMINATION DEADLINE: Jan. 8, 2020.