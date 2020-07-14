EBA seeks Adviser of the Year nominations

Employee Benefit Adviser is seeking nominations for our annual Adviser of the Year awards, which recognizes excellence and innovation in the industry. We’re looking to highlight advisers across five categories who have a passion for the business and who provide outstanding service to their clients.

We’re looking for advisers and strategic consultants from diverse backgrounds with unique stories and a drive for excellence that goes beyond the traditional broker responsibilities. A strategic adviser isn’t limited to a benefits broker and can be a colleague whose insight and guidance has made a significant impact on an employer’s benefits strategy.

Our five categories reflect the growing role of the employee benefit adviser in having a positive impact on all facets of a client’s business:

· Employee Benefit Adviser of the Year

· Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year

· Voluntary Benefits Adviser of the Year

· Wellness Adviser of the Year

· Technology Adviser of the Year

The nominee who has demonstrated a consistent pattern of forward-thinking innovation and achievement in benefit plan sales, consulting, and/or leadership, as well as overall contributions to the profession, will be named the 2020 Adviser of the Year.

Last year Employee Benefit Adviser named two Advisers of the Year: Andrew McNeil and Rosario Avila of Arrow Benefits Group.

Benefit advisers may nominate themselves, clients, employers or colleagues may submit nominations too. Please use this online form. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 14, 2020.