New opportunities to support employee mental health
In our cover story this month, we interviewed various healthcare professionals and advisers to make sense of how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the advising industry. For advisers and their clients, the crisis has ushered in a new era for mental health, caregiving and telemedicine platforms, as employers seek to provide the resources for a workplace population seeking ways to cope with fear and anxiety.
“We have seen an increase in requests for guidance on how to support employees’ emotional health — ranging from tools to maintain engagement and social connection to resources for staying physically active and practicing mindfulness at home,” Emily Knoll, the national director of CBIZ Wellness Solutions, a wellness and engagement consulting agency, told senior editor Alyssa Place.
For more of our latest news and insight, take a look at our dedicated Coronavirus Impact webpage. There you will find strategies for building a remote workforce, mental health resources, opinions on what advisers need to know, and how technology and AI can be used to address your clients’ concerns.