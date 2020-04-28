New opportunities to support employee mental health

In our cover story this month , we interviewed various healthcare professionals and advisers to make sense of how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the advising industry. For advisers and their clients, the crisis has ushered in a new era for mental health, caregiving and telemedicine platforms, as employers seek to provide the resources for a workplace population seeking ways to cope with fear and anxiety.

“We have seen an increase in requests for guidance on how to support employees’ emotional health — ranging from tools to maintain engagement and social connection to resources for staying physically active and practicing mindfulness at home,” Emily Knoll, the national director of CBIZ Wellness Solutions, a wellness and engagement consulting agency, told senior editor Alyssa Place.