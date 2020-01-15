Rising Stars for 2020 named by Employee Benefit Adviser

As the workforce changes and adapts to five generations of employees working together in corporate America, new employer strategies are emerging to update healthcare and retirement benefits to meet the varying expectations.

Some of the leaders providing solutions to U.S. employers and clients can be found in the Generations Y and Z that make up the 2020 class of Rising Stars in Advising.

After a month-long process, the Employee Benefit Adviser editorial team selected the 20 top benefits advisers and consultants from peer nominations that highlighted the candidates’ professional track record, service to the industry and related factors.

These young advisers represent a new generation of leaders from around the country who are tackling the issues of wellness, healthcare and new benefits offerings as the workplace faces tremendous challenges from an increasingly segmented, multi-generational workforce.

The annual Rising Stars in Advising list has been showcasing advisers and benefits professionals making a difference in the industry over the last decade. We will put the spotlight on many of these young leaders in the coming weeks, and on March 2-4 at our Workplace Benefits Renaissance conference in New Orleans.

Listed in alphabetical order below, here is this year’s class of Rising Stars:

Brandon Burroughs, Bolton & Company, Vice President

Dillon Castro, Advanced Estate & Insurance Services (AEIS), Benefits Consultant

Alex Dampf, Oakmont Benefits Group, President

Jessica DuBois, Business Benefits Group , Employee Benefits Consultant

Whitney Ehret, Burnham Benefits, Voluntary Benefits Consultant

Jillian Foss, Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), Associate Advisor

Francisco Oller Garcia, BeniComp Health Solutions, Digital Operations and Marketing Specialist

Tony Goebel, 5G Benefits, CEO/Founder, Insurance & Benefits Advisor

Jillian Gorres, JA Counter, an Alera Group company, Benefits Consultant

Nick Hansen, PSG Washington, Senior Benefit Consultant

Zain Hasan, Risk Strategies Company, Managing Director - Healthcare

Caitlin (Caitie) Hodge, HJ Spier, Benefits Adviser

Prabal Lakhanpal, Spring Consulting Group, an Alera Group company, Vice President

Richie Marrero, 360 Benefits, Employee Benefits Consultant

Courtney Pino, AssuredPartners, Employee Benefits Consultant

Stephen Porto, Cool Insuring Agency, Account Executive

Ryan Spencer, Conner Insurance, Advisor

Lisa Talcott, AssuredPartners, Employee Benefits Sales Executive

Chelsea Whalley, J Donovan Financial, Benefits Advisor, COO

Megan Zimmerman, Marsh and McLennan Agency, Employee Benefits Consultant