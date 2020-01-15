Rising Stars for 2020 named by Employee Benefit Adviser
As the workforce changes and adapts to five generations of employees working together in corporate America, new employer strategies are emerging to update healthcare and retirement benefits to meet the varying expectations.
Some of the leaders providing solutions to U.S. employers and clients can be found in the Generations Y and Z that make up the 2020 class of Rising Stars in Advising.
After a month-long process, the Employee Benefit Adviser editorial team selected the 20 top benefits advisers and consultants from peer nominations that highlighted the candidates’ professional track record, service to the industry and related factors.
These young advisers represent a new generation of leaders from around the country who are tackling the issues of wellness, healthcare and new benefits offerings as the workplace faces tremendous challenges from an increasingly segmented, multi-generational workforce.
The annual Rising Stars in Advising list has been showcasing advisers and benefits professionals making a difference in the industry over the last decade. We will put the spotlight on many of these young leaders in the coming weeks, and on March 2-4 at our Workplace Benefits Renaissance conference in New Orleans.
Listed in alphabetical order below, here is this year’s class of Rising Stars:
Brandon Burroughs, Bolton & Company, Vice President
Dillon Castro, Advanced Estate & Insurance Services (AEIS), Benefits Consultant
Alex Dampf, Oakmont Benefits Group, President
Jessica DuBois, Business Benefits Group , Employee Benefits Consultant
Whitney Ehret, Burnham Benefits, Voluntary Benefits Consultant
Jillian Foss, Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), Associate Advisor
Francisco Oller Garcia, BeniComp Health Solutions, Digital Operations and Marketing Specialist
Tony Goebel, 5G Benefits, CEO/Founder, Insurance & Benefits Advisor
Jillian Gorres, JA Counter, an Alera Group company, Benefits Consultant
Nick Hansen, PSG Washington, Senior Benefit Consultant
Zain Hasan, Risk Strategies Company, Managing Director - Healthcare
Caitlin (Caitie) Hodge, HJ Spier, Benefits Adviser
Prabal Lakhanpal, Spring Consulting Group, an Alera Group company, Vice President
Richie Marrero, 360 Benefits, Employee Benefits Consultant
Courtney Pino, AssuredPartners, Employee Benefits Consultant
Stephen Porto, Cool Insuring Agency, Account Executive
Ryan Spencer, Conner Insurance, Advisor
Lisa Talcott, AssuredPartners, Employee Benefits Sales Executive
Chelsea Whalley, J Donovan Financial, Benefits Advisor, COO
Megan Zimmerman, Marsh and McLennan Agency, Employee Benefits Consultant