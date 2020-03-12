Top Women in Benefit Advising nominations now open

Our editors are now seeking nominations for top women in the industry who are at the forefront of their field: improving benefit and healthcare plans for employers, advising influential leaders and bringing innovative ideas to an industry under transformation.

The honor recognizes extraordinary contributions such as significantly increasing a benefit firm’s sales and/or market share, providing strategic consulting to help clients achieve their highest goals, fostering employee benefit innovations, advocating successfully for adviser causes and, in general, elevating the status of all women in the profession.

Winners will be selected by Employee Benefit Adviser's editors. Our Top Women advisers will be recognized on employeebenefitadviser.com, and some may be featured at our Workplace Benefits Mania conference in Las Vegas on July 27-29 and in the May/June 2020 magazine.