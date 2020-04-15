In remembrance of David Moore

David Moore was a gentle man and a gentleman. He was an innovative force in the worksite marketing industry. Not only was he dynamic but a dedicated, caring, and compassionate coach and mentor. He was a thought leader and a visionary. Long before the terms “worksite marketing” or “voluntary benefits” were coined, David started Capital Insurance Agency and began selling insurance and benefits at the workplace on a “payroll allotment basis”. That was fifty years ago.

David was 79 years old when he passed away peacefully on March 11. He was seated in his favorite chair, flanked by his two faithful canine companions, and in the company of his wife, Kacelle, and many of his family members at his side.

David was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 11, 1940, to Thomas and Mary Moore, both of whom were traveling missionaries. His family moved to Florida when he was in grade school and David graduated from high school in Ocala, Florida, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ann Kacelle Dukes. The newlyweds moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended Florida State University on a swimming scholarship. David and Kacelle celebrated their marriage together for 60 years. They raised three wonderful children and have seven grandchildren.

Even at a young age David was a hardworking entrepreneur as he delivered newspapers and sold encyclopedias. Following college graduation, he went to work in the insurance industry. Through his continued entrepreneurial spirit, he established his own company in 1970 called Capital Insurance Agency, located in Tallahassee, Florida.

Dave had an enthusiastic desire and devotion for his work at Capital Insurance and after retiring he continued serving as the organization’s Chairman of the Board for several years. David held many professional designations and was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He remained an active member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the Florida Sterling Council.

Through his years, David was active in his church and a passionate philanthropist. He was a deacon and follower of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, actively involved in a fund-raising campaign for a new sanctuary. As a member of the Tallahassee Jaycees, he aided in the creation of the local Toys for Tots program. Moreover, he was a top-donor for the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Today, Capital Insurance does business with 36 state agencies and 11 state universities in the state of Florida and has over 100,000 policyholders. David is a member of the Worksite Marketing Hall of Fame, a recognition that is well deserved. I am glad he was with us for this recognition to know how much we collectively appreciated his life’s work. Our industry and the people that interacted with David are better for the experience. Over a period of five decades he mentored dozens of sales and sales management resources.

But as impactful as his guidance and leadership were, in private conversations he was most proud of his life accomplishments as a loving husband, father, grandfather, church member and Florida State University graduate and booster. No one could fill a room with laughter and love like David could. He had an infectious energy and a special gift of making everyone feel important. He had a profound impact on many that met and worked with him. David led his teams with heart, passion and grace. He was extremely generous, and lived every day with a positive attitude.

It isn’t fair that we lost such a wonderful person whose life had yet to be completely fulfilled in so many ways. Even in his passing, he has communicated with us the need to live life to its fullest, as it is precious and too short. I came to admire and respect David, and considered him a friend, a rare blessing in life. Learning of his passing was a devastating and profound shock. I know that his family, friends and colleagues will miss him. I know that I will. I cannot make any sense out of this, and my faith is sorely challenged at moments like these.

Eternal peace my friend. With prayers and fond memories.